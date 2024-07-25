To celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Buchanan recently hosted a panel discussion on the importance of name pronunciation within Asian American culture and heritage.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman speaks with Yaqi Wo, Global Product Manager, PPG Industries and Minji Kim, associate, Buchanan. The trio explored the significance of correctly pronouncing names and its role in fostering inclusivity and respect in both personal and professional spheres.

Together, Yaqi and Minji discuss the importance of normalized dialogue around names, and practical tips for fostering allyship. Through their expertise and personal experiences, they invite listeners to reflect on their role in creating inclusive spaces for all. This episode offers valuable insights and powerful steps toward celebrating and supporting cultural diversity.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.