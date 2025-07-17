Update: Unpacking The Joint EEOC And DOJ Guidance On "DEI-Related Discrimination" (Podcast)

In this episode, Chris and Emmy discuss the recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Department of Justice guidance on DEI-related discrimination, its implications for employers, and its effect on programs like employee resource groups and DEI trainings. The episode provides practical insights into navigating the complex and evolving legal considerations surrounding DEI practices.
