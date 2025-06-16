Increased Risk For Employers With Employees In Minneapolis

Last month, Minneapolis adopted several amendments to the city's anti-discrimination ordinance, substantially expanding the law's protections. These amendments will apply to any business that employs at least one person performing services within Minneapolis as of August 1, 2025.

Among other changes, the amendments added new protected categories. For example, Minneapolis joined a small, but growing, number of jurisdictions to include height and weight as a protected characteristic. This protection includes prohibition against bias based on the "impression" an employer has of a person's body size.

The amendments also expanded other protections, like adding housing status as a protected class and expanding the conditions considered a qualifying disability. Housing status is defined as those who may or may not have “a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” Meanwhile, a qualifying disability now includes impairments which are "episodic or in remission" and "would materially limit a major life activity when active."

All in all, employers in Minneapolis continue to experience an increasing risk of employment claims. Employers should review their policies prior to the effective date to ensure they meet the new requirements.

