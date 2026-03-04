ARTICLE
4 March 2026

Celebrating Black History Month: The Transformative Power Of Professional Legacy Across Generations (Podcast)

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Melissa J. Ackie and Alexis Phipps Boyd
In this Black History Month episode of Littler Celebrates, Melissa Ackie, shareholder in Littler's Austin office, reflects on legacy and representation with Vicki Phipps and Alexis Boyd, a mother daughter duo whose careers intersect across generations.

Vicki, a former Littler shareholder in Houston, reflects on a distinguished, non linear legal career spanning private practice, in house leadership, and public service. Alexis, a Houston based associate, shares her path from higher education and Title IX work to law school and litigation as a second career attorney, ultimately joining Littler.

Together, they examine mentorship, career pivots, and the importance of representation, illustrating how legacy is built not by following the same path, but by passing forward values, resilience, and belief in what's possible.

Melissa J. Ackie
Alexis Phipps Boyd
