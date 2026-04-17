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17 April 2026

Bracewell Explains: How The SEC’s New Wells Process Strengthens Transparency And Advocacy (Video)

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The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued its first major update to the Enforcement Manual in nearly a decade, fundamentally transforming the Wells process through which enforcement actions...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Nicole Boeckmann,Matthew G. Nielsen,Sophia E. Evans
+3 Authors
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The Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) first major update to its Enforcement Manual in nearly a decade brings sweeping changes to the Wells process – reshaping how enforcement actions are initiated and challenged. Designed to increase transparency, fairness and efficiency, the revised framework significantly alters what companies and individuals can expect when facing a potential enforcement recommendation.

These changes matter – and understanding them early can be critical to protecting legal and strategic interests. In this video, Bracewell breaks down the SEC’s new Wells process, highlighting important updates that include enhanced evidence disclosure, expanded response timelines, senior‑level oversight and direct commissioner review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Nicole Boeckmann
Nicole Boeckmann
Photo of Matthew G. Nielsen
Matthew G. Nielsen
Photo of David Shargel
David Shargel
Photo of Sophia E. Evans
Sophia E. Evans
Photo of Alanah M. Harris
Alanah M. Harris
Photo of Kaylee Henson
Kaylee Henson
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