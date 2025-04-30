Checking The Box(es): SEC Issues New Guidance Clarifying Clawback Expectations

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 130 lawyers in Cincinnati, Ohio. We deliver sophisticated legal solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes — from start-up companies to Fortune 50 corporations. While the firm has primarily built its reputation in the tri-state area, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, our unwavering client-first approach has helped us establish a national and international presence.

Since 1954, KMK Law has been a pillar of the Cincinnati community. The attorneys and staff at KMK Law have dedicated themselves to serving as trusted advisors for private and public companies, nonprofits, charity-focused organizations, and individuals from every walk of life. Whether our counsel is to a multi-billion dollar company, or an individual working to make sure their life’s work is protected for their family and the organizations they support, we are proud and honored to help those clients achieve their aspirations, every time.