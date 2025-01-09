Change Is Inevitable, And 2025 Will Be No Exception

CFOs in 2024 seemed focused on preparing for interest rate changes, managing inflation, and the anticipation of a significant increase in capital markets activity, which didn't really materialize. So many now ponder what 2025 will bring?

As John C. Maxwell once said, "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional."

I tend to agree with the quote and believe CFOs will spend most of 2025 focused on managing change. Interest rate policy appears to be stabilizing, and we have more clarity on the objectives of the new presidential administration. Questions remain about whether policy changes will tame inflationary pressures, deregulation will lead to continued economic growth, and clear the path for capital markets activity.

What are some of the items on the CFO's change agenda for 2025?

Navigating inflationary pressures

Leveraging AI to support organizational objectives

Managing AI investments

Evaluating the impact of tariffs

Capitalizing on deregulation

Strategizing around tax policy changes

Optimizing capital structures in the current interest rate environment

Executing an M&A strategy in an active market

Navigating changes in immigration policy

One could say there's no time like the present to prepare for change.

