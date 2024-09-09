Mayer Brown Capital Markets

When we were kids, we learned that we should expect to spring forward and fall back. While we have neither the intention, nor the capability to fall back...

When we were kids, we learned that we should expect to spring forward and fall back. While we have neither the intention, nor the capability to fall back (not even for a few days), it does not mean that we can't take a few minutes to take stock of who we are now, and what we've been up to. Mayer Brown's capital markets practice is one of the country's (and world's) leading practices in debt capital markets, as well as in equity capital markets. As you'll see from the attached materials, our practice is broad-based—spanning from private placements to IPOs to every format of equity follow-on to 144A and Reg S offerings to converts to investment grade debt to high yield to covered bonds to complex products. We also are a market leader in structured products and derivatives.

With over 140 lawyers that focus on capital markets work—it is a deep and talented bench. Over 30 lawyers are recognized in rankings directories and guides as leading lawyers. The firm is ranked by US News' Best Law Firms as a leading law firm for Securities Regulation. Our ESG-focused corporate governance and financing work has been recognized in the inaugural The Legal 500 Green Guide in the US. In capital markets and offering work, we are considered one of the leading firms by Chambers Global, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and IFLR1000. In the league tables, on the issuer's side we are ranked #3 in the US Debt, Equity, & Equity Related table published by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). We also are well-regarded for our work as designated underwriters' counsel to many issuers. On the underwriter side, we are ranked #10 in LSEG's US Debt, Equity, & Equity Related table. All of this comes as a result of the consistent quality of our work and the volume of deals, which provide important market context.

In addition, we represent public companies and work regularly with them on their SEC reporting, their disclosure questions, governance issues and other day-to-day corporate matters. And we do all this for companies across a range of industries.

Unusual times—those we face this fall, that promise to be marked by policy uncertainty, geopolitical instability, election related concerns, and resulting market volatility—call for exceptional responsiveness, and creative, business-minded solutions. We understand that and want you to know we're here to help.

