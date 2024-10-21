Michigan AG Seeking More Consumer Protections Against Data Breaches, Price Gouging

- Michigan AG Dana Nessel has announced that her office has testified in support of two legislative packages which would strengthen consumer protections relating to data breaches and price gouging.
- Senate Bills 888-892 would require companies to provide timely notice to the AG of data breaches affecting 100 or more Michigan residents; expand the scope of when notice to consumers is required; require such notice within 45 days; and provide the AG's office with investigative authority over data breaches, among other things.
- Senate Bills 954-956 would define unlawful price gouging as selling goods or services at more than a 10 percent increase from the price immediately before an emergency or market disruption, and authorize action against businesses that work in unison to charge consumers excessive prices in the aftermath of an emergency or market disruption.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.