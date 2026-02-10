ARTICLE
10 February 2026

Episode 3: Beyond The Malware: The Leadership Test Hiding Inside Every Ransomware Event (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
What determines whether a ransomware event becomes a controlled disruption or a full blown crisis?
United States Technology
Pamela L. Signorello
Pamela L. Signorello’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Insurance, Retail & Leisure and Securities & Investment industries

What determines whether a ransomware event becomes a controlled disruption or a full blown crisis? In this episode of The Cyber Periscope, Pam Signorello sits down with Dr. Stephen Boyce, CEO and President of The Cyber Doctor, and Don Wyper, COO of DigitalMint, to explore why ransomware outcomes diverge so dramatically. From leadership readiness to the shrinking role of reputational risk, they break down how decisions made months before an attack, and in the pressure cooker moments after, ultimately define the fallout.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Pamela L. Signorello
Pamela L. Signorello
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More