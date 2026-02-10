Episode 3: Beyond The Malware: The Leadership Test Hiding Inside Every Ransomware Event (Podcast)

self

What determines whether a ransomware event becomes a controlled disruption or a full blown crisis? In this episode of The Cyber Periscope, Pam Signorello sits down with Dr. Stephen Boyce, CEO and President of The Cyber Doctor, and Don Wyper, COO of DigitalMint, to explore why ransomware outcomes diverge so dramatically. From leadership readiness to the shrinking role of reputational risk, they break down how decisions made months before an attack, and in the pressure cooker moments after, ultimately define the fallout.

