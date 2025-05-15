Remembering Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre's relentless pursuit of justice inspired countless individuals around the world to speak out and seek justice for the horrors of sexual trafficking. Her bravery in sharing her own story ignited a global conversation about the importance of protecting victims and dismantling the power structures that enable exploitation, issues that we see often in our legal work on behalf of survivors.

Her efforts remind us that every voice matters, and that standing up for what is right can create lasting change. As we reflect on her impact, let us commit to continuing the fight against sexual trafficking, advocating for those who have been silenced as well as meaningful changes in laws that protect victims, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

