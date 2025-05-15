ARTICLE
15 May 2025

Remembering Virginia Giuffre

BS
Boies Schiller Flexner

Contributor

Boies Schiller Flexner logo

Boies Schiller Flexner is a firm of internationally recognized trial lawyers, crisis managers, and strategic advisers known for our creative, aggressive, and efficient pursuit of successful outcomes for our clients.

Explore Firm Details
Virginia Giuffre's relentless pursuit of justice inspired countless individuals around the world to speak out and seek justice for the horrors of sexual trafficking.
United States Criminal Law
Sigrid S. McCawley

Virginia Giuffre's relentless pursuit of justice inspired countless individuals around the world to speak out and seek justice for the horrors of sexual trafficking. Her bravery in sharing her own story ignited a global conversation about the importance of protecting victims and dismantling the power structures that enable exploitation, issues that we see often in our legal work on behalf of survivors.

Her efforts remind us that every voice matters, and that standing up for what is right can create lasting change. As we reflect on her impact, let us commit to continuing the fight against sexual trafficking, advocating for those who have been silenced as well as meaningful changes in laws that protect victims, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

1624982.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sigrid S. McCawley
Sigrid S. McCawley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More