In That Case: United States v. Rahimi (Video)

In this episode, co-host Felicia Ellsworth and Counsel Ryan Chabot ( https://www.wilmerhale.com/en/people/...) discuss United States v. Rahimi, a recent decision that concerns the constitutionality of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g), a statute which prohibits individuals who are subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. Key foundational support for Rahimi was established in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a 2022 Supreme Court decision which enacted a test for Second Amendment challenges. The final decision in Rahimi, along with Bruen, provides the courts with a framework for determining what gun control laws are constitutional, and stands as a significant decision for ongoing Second Amendment litigation.

Ellsworth and Chabot dive into the details of both Bruen and Rahimi, with Chabot explaining the historical intricacies of interpreting and litigating Second Amendment cases. He also speaks to the amicus brief he filed with Partner Alan Schoenfeld and Associate Josh Feinzig on behalf of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control and against gun violence. The organization was in support of the federal government's position that the statute at issue is constitutional and saw a sweeping victory in its favor in the Court's final ruling.

This episode is the latest installment of our miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. Previous episodes covering this year's term looked at the decisions in cases including Cantero v. Bank of America ( https://www.wilmerhale.com/en/insight...) , Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP ( https://www.wilmerhale.com/en/insight...) , Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy ( https://www.wilmerhale.com/en/insight...) , Department of State v. Muñoz ( https://www.wilmerhale.com/en/insight...) and Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo ( https://www.wilmerhale.com/en/insight...) .

