Business Restructuring Review Vol. 24 No. 6 | November–December 2025

New York Bankruptcy Court Rejects Challenge to Barnet Rule Permitting Foreign Debtors to Obtain Chapter 15 Recognition With Only Minimal U.S. Assets

Court disagree over whether, to be eligible for relief under chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code, a foreign debtor must satisfy the requirement in the Bankruptcy Code applicable to cases under other chapters that the debtor must reside, or have a place of business or property, in the United States. In 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit staked out its position on this issue in Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund LP v. Barnet (In re Barnet), 737 F.3d 238 (2d Cir. 2013), ruling that the provision of the Bankruptcy Code requiring U.S. residency, assets, or a place of business applies in chapter 15 cases as well as cases filed under other chapters. In 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled to the contrary in In re Al Zawawi, 97 F.4th 1244 (11th Cir. 2024), thereby creating a rift in the circuits on the issue. Bankruptcy courts in the Second Circuit have uniformly toed the line established by Barnet and refined its rationale to mean that an otherwise qualifying foreign debtor need only have a minimal amount of U.S. property—such as a U.S. bank account—to be eligible for chapter 15 relief. For example, in In re B.C.I. Finances Pty Limited, 671 B.R. 669 (Bankr. S.D.N.Y. 2025), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York rejected a challenge to the Barnet approach, ruling that an attorney retainer account in a U.S. bank made a foreign debtor eligible for chapter 15 relief. According to the court, easy access to chapter 15 is consistent with both the plain language of the Bankruptcy Code and the purposes and policies underpinning chapter 15. [ read more ...]

Delaware Bankruptcy Court: No Legal Authority for Chapter 11 Plan Gatekeeping Provision

In In re AIO US, Inc., 2025 WL 2426380 (Bankr. D. Del. Aug. 21, 2025), stay pending appeal denied, 2025 WL 3036740 (Bankr. D. Del. Oct. 30, 2025), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware addressed whether a "gatekeeping" provision in a chapter 11 plan requiring court approval before suing designated non-debtors is permissible. The bankruptcy court ruled that the plan's gatekeeping provision, which barred any claim that "could be reasonably understood" to violate an exculpation provision in the plan and provided that any precluded claim could be asserted only if the court found the claim to be "colorable" on the merits, was not authorized by the Bankruptcy Code and had to be removed from the plan. [read more ...]

Liability Management After ConvergeOne: Equal Treatment, Exclusive Opportunities, and the Next Phase of "Lender-on-Lender" Warfare

Section 1123(a)(4) of the Bankruptcy Code provides that a chapter 11 plan shall "provide the same treatment for each claim or interest of a particular class, unless the holder of a particular claim or interest agrees to a less favorable treatment of such particular claim or interest."In In re Ad Hoc Group of Excluded Lenders, No. 4:24-cv-02001 (S.D. Tex. Sept. 25, 2025) (Dkt. 54), appeal filed, No. 4:24-cv-02001 (S.D. Tex. Oct. 22, 2025), and appeal filed, No. 4:24-cv-02001 (S.D. Tex. Oct. 24, 2025), the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas reversed a bankruptcy court's order confirming a prepackaged chapter 11 plan. The district court concluded that the plan did not provide equal treatment to second-lien creditors that were not permitted to participate with similarly classified first-lien creditors in "backstopping" an equity offering, thereby giving the first-lien creditors a 30% greater recovery, but instead had the right to propose an alternate plan. The district court found that the plan violated section 1123(a)(4), because, among other things, the debtor failed to perform a market test for the value of the consideration given in connection with the backstop. [read more ...]

First Impressions: Eleventh Circuit Rules that Annulment of Automatic Stay Does Not Violate U.S. Supreme Court's Prohibition of Nunc Pro Tunc Orders

After the U.S. Supreme Court inRoman Catholic Archdiocese of San Juan v. Acevedo Feliciano, 589 U.S. 57 (2020) ("RCA"), circumscribed the use ofnunc pro tunc("now for then") orders that make relief ordered by a court apply retroactively to an earlier point in time, the continued use of such orders in bankruptcy cases became an open question. Lower courts have largely distinguished RCA, particularly in cases involving retroactive approval of professional retention application or nunc pro tunc modification of the automatic stay where such relief does not result in the imposition of jurisdiction retroactively in cases where it did not exist previously—the gravamen of the Supreme Court's ruling in RCA. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit weighed in on this issue as a matter of first impression in In re Patel, 142 F.4th 1313 (11th Cir. 2025). The court of appeals affirmed rulings annulling the automatic stay to validate a post-bankruptcy state court order confirming an arbitration award against the debtor, even though the order was technically void when entered due to the automatic stay. According to the Eleventh Circuit, annulling the automatic stay, which is specifically authorized by the Bankruptcy Code, did not run afoul of RCA, where a federal district court ruled that an order purporting retroactively to confer jurisdiction on a Puerto Rico trial court order was improper because the trial court never had jurisdiction to enter the order when it was issued because the litigation had been removed to the district court. [read more ...]

Third Circuit: Plan and Confirmation Order in Closed Chapter 11 Case Barred Environmental Claims Against Former Affiliate of Debtor

In In re Congoleum Corp., 149 F.4th 318 (3d Cir. 2025), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reconsidered whether it was appropriate to reopen a chapter 11 case that had been closed for more than a decade to determine whether environmental claims asserted against one of the debtor's former affiliates, based upon the debtor's use of asbestos in its flooring products, were barred by the order confirming the debtor's chapter 11 plan. A divided three-judge panel of the Third Circuit ruled that the bankruptcy court properly reopened the debtor's chapter 11 case and had subject matter jurisdiction to do so even though the order confirming the debtor's plan had been issued by a district court, rather than the bankruptcy court. The majority also found no fault with the bankruptcy court's determinations that: (i) the party opposing reopening of the bankruptcy case had adequate notice of and was bound by provisions in the plan and confirmation order stating that the former affiliate was never liable for the debtor's environmental liabilities; and (ii) the terms of the plan were not a third-party release that violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980. [read more ...]

Iowa District Court: Avoidance Claims Cannot Be Encumbered by Pre-Bankruptcy Liens

Causes of action for avoidance and recovery of preferential, fraudulent, or unauthorized transfers are an indispensable means of generating value for the benefit of the estate and creditors in a bankruptcy case. For this reason, many courts are skeptical of efforts to encumber avoidance actions so that a single creditor or creditor group derives the benefit of such claims to the detriment of other creditors. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa addressed this issue in Keystone Savings Bank v. Hanrahan, 2025 WL 2014326 (N.D. Iowa July 17, 2025). Applying the rationale universally accepted by other courts, the district court affirmed a bankruptcy court's determination that bankruptcy avoidance claims are not subject to a prepetition lender's liens on "proceeds" or "general intangibles," even if the debtor may have had some "inchoate interest" in such avoidance actions prior to filing for bankruptcy. [read more ...]

