Tax Partner, Not True Partner: The Limits Of K-1s In Business Divorce Litigation

The Schedule K-1 is a tax form that pass-through entities use to report each owner’s share of the entity’s income, deductions, credits, and other tax items. It is also one of the great rock stars of business divorce...

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The Schedule K-1 is a tax form that pass-through entities use to report each owner’s share of the entity’s income, deductions, credits, and other tax items. It is also one of the great rock stars of business divorce litigation. K-1s (or their conspicuous absence) play a prominent role in virtually every litigated dispute over ownership status.

For decades, New York courts have cited an owner’s receipt of K-1s as strong evidence of ownership (see, e.g., Matter of Capizola, 2 AD3d 843 [2d Dept 2003]; Matter of Pickwick Realty, Ltd., 246 AD2d 863 [3d Dept 1998]; Camuso v Brooklyn Portfolio, LLC, 43 Misc 3d 1236[A] [Sup Ct, Kings County 2014]). It’s easy to see why. K-1s are prepared and filed as part of tax returns signed under penalties of perjury, presumably prepared with some level of care by someone knowledgeable about the business organization, and relatively easy to decipher.

But it’s also tempting to overstate what K-1s prove. K-1s are, first and foremost, tax documents concerned with economics: who receives what share of income, loss, deductions, credits, and capital. They can be powerful evidence that the entity recognized the recipient as the holder of an economic interest. But they are not as strong evidence of something different: whether the recipient is a full-fledged partner or member (including whether he or she satisfied the governing agreement’s requirements to become a full-fledged partner or member), rather than a mere economic interest holder.

That distinction sits at the center of the Second Department’s recent decision in Joseph G. Shapiro Limited Family Partnership v Sun Lakes Development Corp., 2026 NY Slip Op 03153 (2d Dept 2026).

The K-1’s Identity Crisis.

The Schedule K-1’s vocabulary comes from the federal tax world of pass-through entities. In the partnership context, the IRS describes Schedule K-1 as the document a partnership uses to report a partner’s share of the partnership’s income, deductions, credits, and other tax items. The partnership files a copy with the IRS, and the recipient uses the information to complete the recipient’s own return.

For those reasons, the partnership Schedule K-1 includes “Information About the Partnership” and “Information About the Partner.” It asks the entity to designate whether the “Partner” is a “General partner or LLC member-manager” or a “Limited partner or other LLC member.” And it asks for the “Partner’s share of profit, loss, and capital.” All of those entries can become prime evidence in a dispute over whether someone holds an economic stake in the business.

But that vocabulary becomes a poor fit in the modern closely held business world, for at least two reasons:

First, under the federal “check-the-box” classification rules, eligible entities may elect their tax classification. A domestic LLC with more than one member generally is classified as a partnership for federal tax purposes. This means that an LLC member may receive a K-1 designating him or her a “partner,” even though LLCs have members. The same is true of S corporations, which also issue K-1s to report each shareholder’s share of income, deductions, credits, and other tax items.

Second, at its core, the K-1 is a tax form. Its concern lies with identifying who bears responsibility for reporting the entity’s pass-through tax items—a fundamentally economic concern. So despite using words like “Partner” and “LLC member,” the form does not concern itself with the critical distinction between a full-fledged partner or LLC member, on the one hand, and the mere holder of an economic interest, on the other.

Put differently, there is no way for a partnership or LLC to issue a Schedule K-1 to an “economic interest holder” without calling that person a “partner,” at least on the K-1 itself.

Shapiro the Assignee.

The dispute in Shapiro begins with a 2004 assignment. Saddle Rock Associates, LP was a limited partnership formed to own and operate an apartment complex in Holbrook. One of its original limited partners, Joli Marketing Company, assigned its 19% interest to The Joseph G. Shapiro Limited Family Partnership (“Shapiro”).

Years later, Shapiro brought derivative claims alleging self-dealing, misappropriation, and waste by those managing Saddle Rock and a related entity, Saddle Cove Associates, LLC. The defendants moved to dismiss, arguing that Shapiro lacked derivative standing because it was never admitted as a limited partner of Saddle Rock.

The defendants focused on Article 11 of Saddle Rock’s partnership agreement, which provided that an assignee of a limited partnership interest “may become a substituted Limited Partner only with the prior written consent of the majority in interest of the Partners,” and then only upon satisfaction of additional conditions, including written acceptance of the partnership agreement and an opinion of counsel concerning securities-law compliance.

K-1s Tell Partnership, Argues Shapiro.

Shapiro responded that the 2004 assignment was accepted and no one ever told Shapiro it had failed to satisfy any additional requirements for admission as a limited partner.

Shapiro leaned heavily on the partnership’s preparation of its K-1s. From 2005 through 2019, explained Shapiro, Saddle Rock issued K-1s identifying it as a “limited partner” with a 19% share of Saddle Rock’s profits, losses, and capital.

And, argued Shapiro, the K-1s showed more than just an economic interest. Shapiro brought a well-known tax and accounting expert to explain, in technical terms, why the K-1s showed that Shapiro was a partner. Specifically, not only did the K-1s check the box identifying Shapiro as a “limited partner,” but they also stated that Shapiro held 19% of Saddle Rock’s “capital.” And, argued Shapiro:

This designation is only appropriate where the partner holds an equity interest in the entity issuing the K-1s pursuant to Treasury Regulations under Internal Revenue Code sections 701 – 709 and 721 – 755. Such a designation would simply not be proper if [Shapiro] was merely an assignee entitled only to distributions of profit.”

Having represented to the IRS that Shapiro was a “Limited Partner” holding “19% of Saddle Rock’s capital,” the defendants—argued Shapiro—were estopped from denying Shapiro’s status as a full-fledged partner.

The Trial Court: Shapiro Is an Assignee.

Nassau County Commercial Division Justice Murphy dismissed Shapiro’s claims, finding that Shapiro lacked derivative standing because it failed to allege that it became a limited partner in compliance with the Saddle Rock partnership agreement. The court focused on Article 11’s requirement that an assignee could become a substituted limited partner only with the prior written consent of a majority in interest of the partners, followed by written acceptance of the partnership agreement and other conditions.

Because Shapiro alleged that Joli assigned its 19% interest but did not allege compliance with those admission requirements—and later conceded that no prior written consent was obtained—the court treated Shapiro as, at most, an assignee of an economic interest without standing to sue derivatively.

The Second Department Rejects Shapiro’s Interpretation of the K-1s.

The Second Department affirmed. The Court began with the statutory distinction between assignment and admission. Under Partnership Law § 121-702(a), an assignment of a partnership interest does not, by itself, entitle the assignee to become a limited partner or to exercise the rights and powers of a limited partner. As we have well-covered (here, here, and here), the assignee receives the assigned economic rights, but not the full bundle of partner rights.

The Second Department held that the defendants met their burden of establishing lack of standing, and that Shapiro failed to raise a triable issue of fact in response.

In so doing, the Court rejected Shapiro’s effort to make the K-1 do more than tax forms usually do. The K-1s may have shown that Shapiro was allocated profits, losses, and capital. But they did not answer the separate question of whether Shapiro crossed the line from assignee to substituted limited partner. That line was drawn by the partnership agreement, with which Shapiro admittedly failed to comply.

The Takeaway.

A K-1 may help prove that someone is entitled to profits, losses, distributions, or capital. It may be strong evidence of economic ownership. But where the governing agreement draws a line between economic assignees and full-fledged partners or members, the K-1 may not be enough to cross it.

So if your claim depends on full-fledged partner or member status—voting rights, management rights, books-and-records rights, dissolution rights, or derivative standing—then a K-1 is, in the recent words of a New York Small Forward: a lamp post to a drunk person—you can lean on it, but it won’t get you home.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.