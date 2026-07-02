Illinois Passes Nation’s First Digital Asset Tax. Here’s The Catch

Illinois has enacted the nation's first digital asset transaction tax, effective January 2027, imposing a 0.2% levy on cryptocurrency exchanges, transfers, and storage. Brokers must register before conducting any Illinois transactions, with the state presuming all receipts are taxable unless proven otherwise. The groundbreaking legislation faces potential constitutional challenges while creating new compliance obligations for digital asset platforms nationwide.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Article Insights

Jones Day are most popular: within Strategy topic(s)

In Short

The Situation: Effective January 1, 2027, Illinois will impose a 0.2% tax on the value of a digital asset exchanged, transferred, or stored by customers in Illinois. The tax borne by customers will be collected by brokers with either a physical presence in Illinois or $100,000 or more in Illinois gross receipts.

The Result: Brokers with any Illinois exposure should prepare for registration now and review their recordkeeping because Illinois will presume all receipts are in-state unless the broker proves otherwise. Registration is required before a broker conducts any digital asset transaction with an Illinois customer, not after hitting the $100,000 threshold.

Looking Ahead: The new law may face constitutional challenges, including under the Commerce Clause and the Internet Tax Freedom Act. Brokers operating across multiple states or internationally should evaluate how this new tax layer interacts with existing federal reporting obligations and other jurisdictions' digital asset frameworks.

The Tax

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) signed the Revenue Omnibus Bill (S.B. 3019) into law, imposing a first-in-the-nation Digital Asset Tax Act ("DATA") on the exchange, transfer, or storage of digital assets by Illinois customers.

The DATA defines a "digital asset" by reference to the 2025 Digital Asset and Consumer Protection Act ("DACPA"), which includes "a digital representation of value that is used as a medium of exchange, unit of account, or store of value, and that is not fiat currency, whether or not denominated in fiat currency." 205 ILCS 731/1-5. Under the DACPA, a digital asset does not include tokens for gaming, NFTs for intangible goods that have substantial value, utility, or significance beyond the asset's mere existence as a digital asset, such as art, music, collectibles, tickets, and other similar rights to attend events or participate in activities. Decentralized finance transactions may, however, be subject to the DATA.

Tax Collection

A tax collection obligation is imposed on digital asset brokers "maintaining a place of business" in Illinois either by (i) a direct or indirect physical presence in Illinois, or (ii) having gross receipts from digital asset business activity of $100,000 or more in a 12-month period. The tax rate is "0.2% of the value of the digital asset to which the business activity relates," but "value" is not defined.

A "digital asset broker" is any person who, for consideration, regularly provides services effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person. This encompasses centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, digital asset platforms, and other transaction middlemen. Notably, the definition of taxable activity includes storing a digital asset, which may reach custodial wallet providers, cold-storage services, and other platforms holding customer assets, not just those facilitating exchanges or transfers.

The Registration Trap

Under the DATA, on and after January 1, 2027, it will be "unlawful for any person to engage in business as a digital asset broker" in Illinois "without a certificate of registration from" the department. Put differently, the registration requirement attaches as soon as a broker conducts any digital asset business activity with an Illinois customer; the $100,000 gross receipts threshold only determines when a broker must begin collecting the tax. DATA noncompliance is punishable as a Class 3 felony.

Preparing for Compliance or Challenges

The DATA takes effect January 1, 2027, but brokers should act now. The Department of Revenue has no implementing regulations yet, and open questions remain about the scope of taxable activity, asset valuation, and exemptions or exclusions. The DATA says that "it is not imposed upon the privilege of engaging in any business in Interstate Commerce … which may not under the Constitution" and other federal laws be made subject of taxation, but as the first state-level digital asset transaction tax, the new law may face constitutional challenges, including under the Commerce Clause and the Internet Tax Freedom Act. Brokers operating across multiple states or internationally should evaluate how this new tax layer interacts with existing federal reporting obligations and other jurisdictions' digital asset frameworks. We will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as guidance is issued.

Three Key Takeaways



Registration is required as of January 1, 2027, even if the tax collection threshold is not met. Transactions will be presumed taxable absent documents to source digital asset activity outside Illinois. Legal challenges are anticipated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.