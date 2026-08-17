Daniel Keller Hosted The American Bar Association’s People In Tax Podcast Episode, “Bonus Episode: Professor Jeremy Bearer-Friend."

Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming tax law and intellectual property, while examining critical issues of tax rates and wealth inequality in modern America. Professor Jeremy Bearer-Friend from George Washington University Law School shares expert insights on these evolving challenges in the tax landscape.

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Overview

Explore the role of AI in tax and IP, tax rates, wealth inequity, and more in the American Bar Association’s People in Tax Podcast episode, “Bonus Episode: Professor Jeremy Bearer-Friend,” hosted by Daniel Keller. He interviews Jeremy Bearer-Friend, a professor at the George Washington University Law School. Listen to the full episode here.

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