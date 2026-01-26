ARTICLE
26 January 2026

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 68 | State Tax Revenues In 2026: Slow Growth, Flat Taxes, And Fiscal Uncertainty With Lucy Dadayan (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes back Lucy Dadayan, Principal Research Associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, as they kickoff the first podcast episode of 2026.
Nikki E. Dobay

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes back Lucy Dadayan, Principal Research Associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, as they kickoff the first podcast episode of 2026.

Together, they unpack where state revenues stand after a turbulent 2025 and look ahead to what's in store for the new year.

They discuss the drivers behind modest revenue growth, the impact of income tax cuts and shifts toward flat tax structures, and the ongoing challenges with sales and corporate tax collections.

Lucy also shares insights on the effects of tariffs, the importance of diversified revenue streams, and why uncertainty is the new normal for state fiscal planning.

Nikki and Lucy wrap up the episode with a lighthearted resolution-themed surprise non-tax question.

Tune in for a timely, data-driven discussion on the trends shaping state and local tax policy across the country.

To check out Lucy's latest thought piece collaboration, click here:Slowdown Season: States Enter Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Battles | Tax Policy Center.

