On Tax – Scott Kapusta Of FactSet (Podcast)

Scott Kapusta is the Global Head of Tax at FactSet. In this episode of On Tax, Scott and Cravath partner and host Len Teti discuss how an early interest in economics led Scott to his current corporate tax practice, and how there are benefits to using the process of elimination when it comes to choosing a career path. They also reflect on lessons learned over the course of their long professional relationship, on both sides of the negotiating table, and share insights into what makes tax advisors excel in their roles.

This episode of On Tax was published on May 20, 2025. A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.