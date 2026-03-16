Getting On Board Training Program: How Boards Manage And Meet Rising Responsibilities

Hybrid Seminar: March 25, 2026 | 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

Mayer Brown New York Office | Zoom

Register here.

Corporate boards are busier than ever, and governance arrangements continue to adapt to meet expanding expectations. After a brisk review of the duties and protections applicable to directors, Lawrence Cunningham (Presiding Director, Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance) will provide a streamlined overview of the governance structures boards commonly use to manage their responsibilities. Topics include:

the role of principal standing committees—audit, compensation, and nominating and governance;

the importance of independent directors;

the use of special committees and related best practices, including recent developments in Delaware law.

The session will also address practical considerations in

recruiting and renewing boards, including the role of diversity and specialized skills such as cyber and AI expertise,

director succession planning and board refreshment, and

structuring director compensation.

We hope you will join us for breakfast and networking after the session.

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