ARTICLE
13 October 2025

The Business Behind Sport: Aaryaman Banerji, Head Of Football Governance At Lane Clark And Peacock (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray is joined by Aaryaman Banerji, Head of Football Governance at Lane Clark and Peacock.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonny Gray
Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Wealth Management and Tax topic(s)

In this episode of the The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray is joined by Aaryaman Banerji, Head of Football Governance at Lane Clark and Peacock. They discuss the ground breaking Football Governance Act 2025, its implications on English professional football and the newly established independent football regulator.

Listen as they discuss financial sustainability, fan engagement, and the evolving landscape of football governance. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More