The Business Behind Sport: Aaryaman Banerji, Head Of Football Governance At Lane Clark And Peacock (Podcast)

In this episode of the The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray is joined by Aaryaman Banerji, Head of Football Governance at Lane Clark and Peacock.

In this episode of the The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray is joined by Aaryaman Banerji, Head of Football Governance at Lane Clark and Peacock. They discuss the ground breaking Football Governance Act 2025, its implications on English professional football and the newly established independent football regulator.

Listen as they discuss financial sustainability, fan engagement, and the evolving landscape of football governance.

