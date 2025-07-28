Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Kelly Siobhan Laffey To Corporate Group In Los Angeles

Pryor Cashman announced today that Kelly Siobhan Laffey has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the Corporate Group. Kelly comes to Pryor Cashman from Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, where she advised emerging growth and middle-market companies on a wide range of complex transactional matters.

Kelly's practice focuses on corporate governance, venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and cross-border transactions, as well as branding and licensing deals involving talent and brand partners. She represents clients across industries including technology, entertainment, clean energy, healthcare, e-commerce, and manufacturing, and also advises investors and funds in connection with venture capital and other financings.

"Kelly's arrival underscores Pryor Cashman's strategic commitment to expanding our West Coast presence, as we continue to grow our office in alignment with client needs," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "Her deep experience in venture and middle-market transactions, along with her strong ties to LA's startup and entertainment communities, make her a valuable addition to our full-service team on both coasts."

"Kelly brings a rare blend of transactional acumen, creative deal structuring, and sound business judgment that will add immediate value to our corporate practice," said John Crowe and Ali Panjwani, co-chairs of Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group. "Her experience advising both emerging growth and middle-market companies perfectly complements our client base. We're excited to welcome her as we continue to grow our capabilities in complex, high-impact transactions."

"I'm thrilled to join Pryor Cashman and contribute to the continued expansion of our West Coast footprint," said Kelly. "The firm's strong foundation in media and entertainment, paired with its collaborative culture and strategic investment in Los Angeles, creates an ideal environment to support my clients across industries as they navigate growth, innovation, and complex transactions."

Kelly was named to Los Angeles Business Journal's 2025 Women of Influence: Attorneys list, recognized as a Top Entertainment Dealmaker in Variety's Legal Impact Report in 2023 and 2024, a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2022–2024, and a Super Lawyer in 2025. She is a frequent speaker for organizations that provide resources to women entrepreneurs, including Women Founders Network and Women in Los Angeles Venture Association. She also serves on the Los Angeles regional Board of Directors for Read to a Child and previously served on the board of Girls in Tech, LA.

