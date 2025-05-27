ARTICLE
27 May 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Is Texas Making It Harder To Sue Corporate Boards? (With Jeff Gifford)

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jeffrey C. Gifford

Did Texas just make it harder to sue corporate boards? Senate Bill 29 gives Texas-based entities powerful new tools: stricter thresholds for shareholder lawsuits, codified protections for board decisions, and streamlined litigation procedures—all part of a broader strategy to rival Delaware.

Jeff Gifford provides three key takeaways from Senate Bill 29—and what they mean for companies, boards, and investors.

