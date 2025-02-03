ARTICLE
3 February 2025

Corporate Transparency Act Update: FinCEN Says Reporting Obligations Remain On Hold

KM
Keating, Meuthing & Klekamp

Contributor

Keating, Meuthing & Klekamp logo

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 130 lawyers in Cincinnati, Ohio. We deliver sophisticated legal solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes — from start-up companies to Fortune 50 corporations. While the firm has primarily built its reputation in the tri-state area, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, our unwavering client-first approach has helped us establish a national and international presence.

Since 1954, KMK Law has been a pillar of the Cincinnati community. The attorneys and staff at KMK Law have dedicated themselves to serving as trusted advisors for private and public companies, nonprofits, charity-focused organizations, and individuals from every walk of life. Whether our counsel is to a multi-billion dollar company, or an individual working to make sure their life’s work is protected for their family and the organizations they support, we are proud and honored to help those clients achieve their aspirations, every time.

Explore Firm Details
Last Friday, the United States Supreme Court lifted a nationwide injunction originally issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas...
United States Texas Corporate/Commercial Law
Christopher Colloton and Allison A. Westfall

Last Friday, the United States Supreme Court lifted a nationwide injunction originally issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (and later upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals) in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc. v. McHenry. The Top Cop injunction had blocked enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA").

In a statement late Friday, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") said that reporting companies need not rush to resume their filing obligations. FinCEN noted that a separate nationwide injunction—issued by a different federal judge in Texas in January in Smith v. U.S. Department of the Treasury—remains in place. As a result, reporting companies are not currently required to file beneficial ownership information despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

It is possible that the Smith injunction will ultimately be lifted as well; indeed, the government may make such a request for relief given the Supreme Court's decision concerning the Top Cop injunction.

In any event, FinCEN has made clear that the CTA's reporting obligations remain paused and companies will not be subject to liability if they fail to file beneficial ownership information while the Smith injunction remains in place. We note that reporting companies may continue to voluntarily submit CTA filings if they so choose.

We will continue to monitor the status of these ongoing legal challenges to the CTA and provide updates as applicable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Colloton
Christopher Colloton
Photo of Allison A. Westfall
Allison A. Westfall
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More