ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Supreme Court Makes CTA Related Ruling – Reporting Requirements Remain Voluntary

Fa
Fairfield and Woods

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Ryan P. Mahoney,Gil Selinger, and Chris Spurr
On January 23, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a stay of a nationwide injunction of the reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA") issued by a Texas district court in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Merrick Garland, Attorney General of the United States, et al., No. 4:24-CV-478 (E.D. Tex. filed Dec. 3, 2024) previously reported on by Fairfield and Woods, P.C. on December 5, 2024.

Nonetheless, the separate nationwide injunction in Samantha Smith and Robert Means v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, No. 6:24-CV-336 (E.D. Texas filed Jan. 7, 2025) following the December injunction remains in place and, as it is based on different arguments and facts, is not lifted by the ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States on January 23, 2025.

As a result, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") issued a statement clarifying reporting requirements under the CTA. FinCEN stated that "[r]eporting companies also are not subject to liability if they fail to file this information while the Smith order remains in force. However, reporting companies may continue to voluntarily submit beneficial ownership information reports."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ryan P. Mahoney
Ryan P. Mahoney
Photo of Gil Selinger
Gil Selinger
Photo of Chris Spurr
Chris Spurr
