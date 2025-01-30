Corporate Transparency Act Update: Supreme Court Stays Nationwide Injunction – CTA Reporting Obligations Back In Effect

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 130 lawyers in Cincinnati, Ohio. We deliver sophisticated legal solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes — from start-up companies to Fortune 50 corporations. While the firm has primarily built its reputation in the tri-state area, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, our unwavering client-first approach has helped us establish a national and international presence.
Today, the United States Supreme Court reinstated the Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA") and allowed its reporting obligations to go into effect pending a challenge to the law's merits in the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Given the CTA's ongoing legal challenges, the Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") had previously
granted an extension to the CTA year-end reporting deadline to
January 13, 2025. While FinCEN has not yet commented on today's
ruling, we anticipate that they will grant an additional extension
for companies to comply with the CTA's reporting
obligations.
KMK recommends that entities resume preparations of their CTA
reports and be prepared to submit filings when FinCEN provides
updated guidance on the CTA reporting deadline.
