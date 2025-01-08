ARTICLE
8 January 2025

DOJ Pushes Forward: Emergency Writ Filed To Revive CTA Enforcement

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
The Department of Justice won't give up. Today, the Department of Justice filed an emergency writ asking the Supreme Court to suspend the nationwide preliminary injunction holding...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Leon H. Rittenberg III and Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

The Department of Justice won't give up. Today, the Department of Justice filed an emergency writ asking the Supreme Court to suspend the nationwide preliminary injunction holding the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA") unconstitutional and to allow enforcement of the act and its Beneficial Ownership Information filings until the final resolution of the case. This request does not change the present status that CTA enforcement is temporarily suspended but indicates that the government will not quit in its efforts to implement the enforce the law.

More to come.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leon H. Rittenberg III
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Photo of Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More