DOJ Pushes Forward: Emergency Writ Filed To Revive CTA Enforcement

The Department of Justice won't give up. Today, the Department of Justice filed an emergency writ asking the Supreme Court to suspend the nationwide preliminary injunction holding the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA") unconstitutional and to allow enforcement of the act and its Beneficial Ownership Information filings until the final resolution of the case. This request does not change the present status that CTA enforcement is temporarily suspended but indicates that the government will not quit in its efforts to implement the enforce the law.

More to come.

