Corporate Transparency Act Whiplash Continues

On December 26, 2024, mere days after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ("Fifth Circuit") stayed the nationwide injunction blocking the enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"), the Fifth Circuit vacated the stay. As a result, the injunction is back in effect and all beneficial ownership reporting filing deadlines have been suspended indefinitely while the injunction is in place.

Rich May is continuing to monitor developments of the CTA and will be available to assist with filing beneficial ownership reports with FinCEN if and when the injunction is lifted.

