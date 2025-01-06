ARTICLE
6 January 2025

Corporate Transparency Act Update: Injunction Reinstated

On December 26, 2024, the merits panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an order effectively reinstating the District Court's nationwide injunction of the Corporate Transparency Act.
As a result, filers are not obligated to comply with the statute at this time.

For further details, see the Fifth Circuit's order here. We will share additional updates as available.

Clients unsure how to proceed should contact their Goulston & Storrs attorney for additional guidance.

Footnote

1 See our previous advisory on the nationwide CTA injunction lifted and filing deadlines extended.

