Corporate Transparency Act On Pause Pending DOJ Appeal: What It Means For January 1 And Beyond

On December 5, 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ), on behalf of the Department of the Treasury, filed a Notice of Appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging the nationwide preliminary injunction halting the enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act's (CTA) beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements. The injunction, issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, has left companies wondering: What does this mean for compliance? What happens next? And how long will the uncertainty last?

What Just Happened?

The CTA's BOI reporting requirements were set to go into effect on January 1, 2025. However, the court's decision in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Merrick Garland, Attorney General of the United States deemed the law "likely unconstitutional" and barred the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) from enforcing compliance.

This ruling applies not only to the January 1 deadline but to all compliance obligations under the CTA, effectively pausing the entire framework. In response, the DOJ filed an appeal, and FinCEN issued a statement acknowledging the injunction and confirming that companies are not currently required to file BOI reports.

What Does This Mean for Companies?

For companies that were preparing to comply with the CTA's January 1 deadline, the injunction provides temporary relief—but also creates uncertainty. Here's what companies need to know:

No Immediate Compliance Obligations: Companies are not required to file BOI reports or meet any other CTA requirements while the injunction is in effect. FinCEN has stated that companies will not face liability for non-compliance during this period. Uncertainty About the Future: If the Fifth Circuit overturns the injunction, compliance deadlines could be reinstated with little notice. This means companies may suddenly find themselves required to comply. Voluntary Filing Remains an Option: The FinCEN BOI E-Filing System is active, and companies can voluntarily submit BOI reports. While not mandatory, early filing could help companies avoid administrative delays if compliance deadlines return.

What Does It All Mean?

The CTA's pause highlights significant legal and regulatory questions:

Legal Uncertainty: The case underscores constitutional concerns surrounding privacy and government overreach in mandating beneficial ownership disclosures. The Fifth Circuit's eventual decision could set a precedent impacting not just the CTA but other regulatory regimes.

FinCEN's role in enforcing corporate transparency is now in limbo, creating challenges for the agency's broader mission to combat illicit finance.

FinCEN's role in enforcing corporate transparency is now in limbo, creating challenges for the agency's broader mission to combat illicit finance. Practical Considerations for Businesses: The uncertainty places companies in a difficult position. While the pause offers breathing room, the lack of clarity on next steps makes long-term compliance planning challenging.

How Long Will It Take to Get More Information?

Legal appeals can take months or even years to resolve, depending on the complexity of the case and court schedules. The DOJ's appeal to the Fifth Circuit is likely to involve briefing, oral arguments, and a written opinion. While it is impossible to predict an exact timeline, companies should monitor developments closely and stay prepared for possible changes.

What Should Companies Do Now?

Stay Ready: Even with the pause, companies should maintain updated beneficial ownership records and prepare to file BOI reports in case compliance obligations are reinstated. Monitor Developments: Follow updates from FinCEN, the DOJ, and legal experts to stay informed about changes to compliance requirements. Consult Counsel: Businesses with complex ownership structures or compliance questions should seek legal advice to ensure readiness.

Looking Ahead

For now, the CTA's reporting requirements are on hold, giving companies temporary relief. However, the ultimate resolution of this case will shape the future of corporate transparency in the U.S. Companies should use this time wisely to prepare for potential compliance obligations while staying informed about legal developments.

