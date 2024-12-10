Corporate Transparency Act (CTA): Filing Deadline Stayed

On December 3, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction enjoining the U.S. Government from enforcing the CTA nationwide, determining that the CTA and the reporting rules thereunder are likely unconstitutional.

The Court's order states that entities required to file under the CTA (Reporting Companies) need not comply with the CTA's reporting deadline of January 1, 2025.

It is important to note that the injunction is temporary, pending further order of the Court. Reporting Companies should remain informed about the proceedings in the case, which could change or modify the reporting deadline. Please see our previous Client Alert that provides information on the CTA and beneficial ownership information report filing requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.