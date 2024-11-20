ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Final Notice ‒ The January 1 CTA Filing Deadline Is Nearly Here

Under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), U.S. entities in existence and foreign entities registered to do business in the United States as of January 1, 2024...
Under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), U.S. entities in existence and foreign entities registered to do business in the United States as of January 1, 2024 (collectively, "existing entities"), face a looming deadline of January 1, 2025, to file their initial beneficial ownership information reports (BOIRs) with the U.S. Department of Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). A BOIR must disclose the identity of all "beneficial owners" of the reporting entity and must include personal identifying documentation for each of those beneficial owners. A failure to file a BOIR via FinCEN's electronic system as of the January 1 filing deadline can result in the imposition of civil and criminal penalties.

FinCEN previously estimated that it would receive around 32 million BOIRs from existing entities this year. But as of July, FinCEN indicated only approximately 5 million BOIRs had been submitted. Many observers have expressed concern that a deluge of last-minute filings at the end of this year could overwhelm the FinCEN filing system. We urge all existing entities that may qualify as reporting companies under the CTA to immediately commence the potentially time-consuming processes of assessing the availability of any exemptions under the CTA and, if no exemption is available, determining their beneficial owners, compiling the required information and filing their BOIR.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Thomas R. Schmuhl, Jocelyn Margolin Borowsky, Joel N. Ephross, Bruce H. Jurist, Hope P. Krebs, Lee J. Potter Jr., any of the attorneys in our Corporate Transparency Act Group, the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact, or Michael A. Gillen or any of the professionals in the Tax Accounting Group.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

