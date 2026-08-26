FinCEN Permanently Ends BOI Reporting For U.S. Companies And U.S. Persons Under The Corporate Transparency Act

On August 11, 2026, the Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a final rule permanently removing the requirement for U.S. companies and U.S. persons to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). FinCEN states that U.S. companies are now exempt from BOI reporting requirements and no longer need to file BOI reports.

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On August 11, 2026, the Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a final rule permanently removing the requirement for U.S. companies and U.S. persons to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). FinCEN states that U.S. companies are now exempt from BOI reporting requirements and no longer need to file BOI reports. The final rule also relieves U.S. persons from providing BOI to reporting companies and from updating or correcting information previously submitted to obtain a FinCEN identifier. For many domestic businesses, this marks a significant compliance shift—but foreign entities registered to do business in the United States may still have BOI obligations.

What Changed?

FinCEN’s final rule makes permanent the relief first announced in the March 2025 interim final rule. Under the final rule, U.S. companies are exempt from BOI reporting requirements and therefore are no longer required to file BOI reports. Reporting companies also do not need to report BOI for U.S. person beneficial owners or U.S. person company applicants, and U.S. persons do not need to provide BOI to reporting companies.

FinCEN also announced that U.S. persons with FinCEN identifiers are not required to update or correct the information they previously submitted to FinCEN. This is important for individuals who filed BOI information before the rule changed and who otherwise may have expected ongoing update obligations.

Who Still Has BOI Reporting Obligations?

The final rule does not eliminate BOI reporting for every entity. FinCEN explains that only certain foreign companies registered to do business in the United States must report BOI. Specifically, foreign entities that qualify as reporting companies must still report beneficial ownership information for foreign individuals, unless an exemption applies.

Foreign reporting companies should carefully review whether they remain subject to BOI reporting and whether any CTA exemption applies. Even where a foreign entity still has filing obligations, FinCEN indicates that U.S. person beneficial owners – including U.S. companies – do not need to be reported.

What Happens to Previously Submitted BOI?

FinCEN has stated that it will delete previously reported information by U.S. persons from the BOI database. According to FinCEN, this includes information about individuals such as company applicants, beneficial owners, or recipients of a FinCEN identifier where the Identifier applicant is likely a U.S. person.

FinCEN has also indicated that it will work through applicable federal records requirements as part of the deletion process. Businesses and individuals should keep internal records of prior filings and communications, but U.S. companies and U.S. persons should not assume that a prior BOI filing creates continued update obligations under the final rule.

What Importers and Other Businesses Should Do

Domestic companies should update their compliance calendars, internal CTA checklists, and onboarding procedures to reflect that BOI filings are no longer required for U.S. companies under the final rule. Businesses should also notify responsible personnel, outside advisors, registered agents, and corporate service providers of the change to avoid unnecessary filings or continued requests for BOI from U.S. persons.

Companies with foreign affiliates, investment vehicles, or non-U.S. entities registered to do business in the United States should take a more detailed look. While foreign pooled investment vehicles registered in the United States are exempt from reporting their beneficial ownership information of a U.S person in control of the investment vehicle, foreign persons in control of that vehicle may still be listed. Businesses should confirm entity status, identify any available exemptions, and determine whether updated internal procedures are needed for foreign reporting companies.

Contact Diaz Trade Law for Assistance with Corporate Transparency Act Compliance

The final rule significantly reduces CTA reporting burdens for U.S. businesses, but companies with cross-border structures should not treat the CTA as entirely irrelevant. Foreign entities registered to do business in the United States may still have BOI obligations, and businesses should confirm whether the final rule changes their filing, recordkeeping, or internal compliance procedures. Diaz Trade Law can assist companies in evaluating whether BOI reporting obligations remain and in updating compliance programs to reflect FinCEN’s final rule.

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