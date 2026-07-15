Is your company evaluating whether—and where—to go public? An initial public offering is a major milestone, and choosing the right listing exchange for your company requires a holistic view of regulatory requirements, market expectations, and strategic considerations across jurisdictions.

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Is your company evaluating whether—and where—to go public? An initial public offering is a major milestone, and choosing the right listing exchange for your company requires a holistic view of regulatory requirements, market expectations, and strategic considerations across jurisdictions.

K&L Gates’ IPO Pathways: A Global Exchange Comparison Guide provides a practical overview of key considerations for companies seeking to list securities on leading global stock exchanges, including New York, London, Sydney, and Hong Kong.

Whether you are in the early stages of IPO planning or comparing potential listing exchanges, the guide can help you better evaluate the pathways available and the factors that may shape your decision.

Download the guide to compare global IPO listing requirements and identify the exchange considerations most relevant to your company’s goals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.