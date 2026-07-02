Doing Business In The U.S.: Choosing A State Of Formation

We work with many international companies and entrepreneurs doing business in the United States. For anyone entering the U.S. market, choosing a state of formation is a threshold decision— one that carries significant...

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Choosing a state of formation for doing business in the U.S.

We work with many international companies and entrepreneurs doing business in the United States. For anyone entering the U.S. market, choosing a state of formation is a threshold decision— one that carries significant legal and tax implications. And while a handful of states are popular, there is no universally best option. There’s a state for everyone.

This blog post examines key considerations, as well as popular options, for businesses setting up shop in the U.S. It should also be helpful for anyone targeting the U.S. market.

The core question: where will you actually do business?

The best state for formation is not always the state with the most familiar name (more on this below), or the lowest filing fee. The proper starting point is where a company expects to have offices, employees, inventory, customers, or other operational presence. In many cases, if the business will physically operate in one state, it makes sense to register there first and avoid duplicate filings and compliance burdens.

Formation versus registration

State of formation and state of registration are often conflated, but they are not the same thing. State of formation is the jurisdiction where an entity is initially organized (or incorporated). State of registration is any other state where the entity must register under the laws of that state, because the company is doing business there. Most states require foreign registration, often through a Certificate of Authority or equivalent filing, before an out-of-state entity may lawfully operate there.

That formation/registration distinction is important because a company can be fully formed and in good standing in one state, yet be out of compliance in another. Many states also require a Certificate of Good Standing from the home state, a registered agent in the registration state, and ongoing annual reporting and tax compliance.

For foreign companies, this means there are two driving questions: (1) where to form (i.e. incorporate or organize) the entity, and (2) where to register the entity to do business. A company may form in Wyoming, for example, but still need foreign qualification (registration) in California, Minnesota, Florida, or any other state where it carries on business.

Factors that should drive the state of formation decision

Several practical factors should guide the decision on where to form your U.S. company:

Where the business will maintain offices, workers, or inventory.

Whether the company expects regular in-person customer contact in a particular state.

The cost of formation, annual reports, franchise taxes, and other ongoing fees.

The regulatory environment and legal framework governing the entity type.

Whether the business plans to raise venture capital or attract U.S. investors.

Some factors in this list may be given more weight than others, depending on the business’s goals and expansion strategy. But each of them should be considered.

When foreign registration is likely required

Foreign registration is a matter of state law requirements, usually triggered by real operational contacts with a state. Common indicators include maintaining an office, employing workers, leasing property, or conducting local business on a continuing basis. By contrast, purely virtual or interstate activity may not always require registration in a given state—but that analysis is state-specific and fact-dependent.

It is also important not to confuse foreign registration and tax registration requirements. A company may be exempt from entity registration in a state, yet still owe sales tax, payroll tax, or other state tax obligations, and the company may therefore be required to attain a state tax ID number. These issues can be confusing at times, and must be analyzed separately.

The big four states for international company registration

When international companies consider where to register in the United States, a handful of states come up repeatedly because of their legal infrastructure, business reputation, or tax profile. The “best” state still depends on the company’s actual operations, but these four are the most commonly selected starting points, in our experience.

Delaware. Delaware is the most common choice for companies that expect investors, outside financing, or a future exit transaction, because its corporate law is highly developed and familiar to U.S. counsel and investors.

Delaware is the most common choice for companies that expect investors, outside financing, or a future exit transaction, because its corporate law is highly developed and familiar to U.S. counsel and investors. Wyoming. Wyoming is often chosen by smaller or cost-conscious businesses because it is generally associated with lower ongoing compliance burdens and a business-friendly reputation. Wyoming also allows for fewer public disclosures related to registered businesses, than nearly any other state.

Wyoming is often chosen by smaller or cost-conscious businesses because it is generally associated with lower ongoing compliance burdens and a business-friendly reputation. Wyoming also allows for fewer public disclosures related to registered businesses, than nearly any other state. Texas. Texas is a common choice for companies with real operations in the state because it offers a large market, strong economic activity, and a familiar operating base for expansion.

Texas is a common choice for companies with real operations in the state because it offers a large market, strong economic activity, and a familiar operating base for expansion. Florida. Florida is often attractive to companies with a southeastern U.S. footprint, particularly where market access, population growth, and operational presence matter more than the formal “formation state” label.

Honorable mention here goes to Nevada and South Dakota (minimal tax; pro-business), Washington (market access for international tech, e-commerce companies), Tennessee (tax-friendly, central, pro-growth) and Georgia (international business powerhouse).

Delaware is popular, but isn’t always best for international companies

Delaware is still the most popular formation state for international companies, due to its well-developed corporate law and its familiarity to investors and counsel. That said, popularity should not be mistaken for universal suitability. If a company has no meaningful connection to Delaware, the administrative benefits, as well as franchise tax requirements, may be outweighed by the need to register and comply in the actual state(s) where operations occur.

For international businesses with a limited U.S. footprint, the better approach is usually to select the state that matches the company’s real operational footprint. For companies planning national expansion or outside investment, a Delaware entity with foreign registration(s) out of state, may be the best route.

The bottom line on choosing a state of formation for doing business in the U.S.

The optimal state of U.S. registration for a foreign-based businesses depends on operational reality, not just brand recognition or filing convenience. International companies should focus on where they will operate, whether they will need to register in multiple states, and how their choice affects taxes, compliance, and investor expectations.

In our experience, a careful state-by-state review at the outset can prevent costly re-filing, penalties, tax headaches and operational delays down the line.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.