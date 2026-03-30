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30 March 2026

Podcast - Outlander VC: What Founder-First Investing Really Means

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Holland & Knight

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For Outlander VC, people are the most critical factor in a startup's success. That founder-first philosophy shapes every investment decision the company makes.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Patrick Driscoll and Tim Poydenis
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For Outlander VC, people are the most critical factor in a startup's success. That founder-first philosophy shapes every investment decision the company makes.

In the debut episode of "The Innovation Imperative" – a new podcast from Holland & Knight's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital teams – Patrick Driscoll hosts Partner Tim Poydenis and Paige Craig, founder and managing partner of Outlander VC, for a conversation on the group's investment strategy, sector focus and approach to founder relationships.

Mr. Craig explains how his background in military intelligence influences his work in venture capital, from evaluating founders to anticipating where markets are headed. He also shares his "walk and talk" practice: regular, informal check-ins with founders and team members to keep communication open and relationships strong. The result is an investment model built on trust, collaboration and a clear-eyed view of what it takes to build lasting companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Patrick Driscoll
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Tim Poydenis
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