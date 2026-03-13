Developing Key Performance Indicators For Human Rights Programs In The Technology Sector

Steptoe facilitated a cohort of human rights and related experts from 13 leading technology companies in developing practical guidance on how to develop effective KPIs, and how they can be used to assist in strengthening the performance of human rights programs across the tech sector. While the guide is geared toward the tech sector, and includes several specific examples of tech-specific KPIs, it also includes general material relevant to all industries, including the difference between a KPI and a metric, different types of KPIs, how KPIs can be effectively created, and certain pitfalls in creating KPIs. As human rights programs become increasingly engrained in companies, and regulations increasingly reference quantitative indicators, developing and implementing strongKPIs has become essential for boards and management, sustainability leaders, regulators and company stakeholders and affected third parties. This work aims to fill a gap: while KPIs have long been employed in other areas of international regulatory compliance, there is currently no general guide regarding the step-by-step process to create useful KPIs for human rights programs, nor a sector-specific guide for tech that identifies salient risks and the pathways through which those risks can become manifest.

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.