Top M&A Deals Of 2025

Every week, the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions, and Alliances (IMAA) provides a roundup of the most significant merger and acquisition news across the globe. These updates help M&A enthusiasts and professionals stay up to date with trends in the ever-evolving landscape of global M&A deals and be informed of top transactions. In 2025, the IMAA recorded 16,711 deals, with a collective valuation of $2.92 trillion. Here is a snapshot of some of the biggest M&A deals announced in 2025:

January: Constellation Energy to acquire Calpine Corporation for $16.4 billion. This deal positions Constellation as the largest clean energy producer in the nation and a leader in the US's transition to cleaner energy. March: Rocket Companies to acquire Mr. Cooper Group for $9.4 billion. This all-stock acquisition aims to expand the company's online mortgage services. April: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to acquire Colonial Pipeline for $9 billion. May: Charter Communications to acquire Cox Communications for $34.5 billion. Charter is the second largest US cable provider. The merger aims to enhance innovation in the communications industry and deliver competitive pricing to consumers. June: Toyota Group to acquire Toyota Industries for $33 billion in one of the largest corporate restructurings in Japan's recent history. Toyota Industries manufactures forklifts and supplies key components for Toyota vehicles. July: Merck to acquire Verona Pharma for $10 billion in an effort to strengthen its respiratory care portfolio as part of its revenue diversification strategy. September: Anglo American to acquire Teck Resources for $20 billion. October: Blackstone and TPG to acquire Hologic for $18.3 billion in one of the largest healthcare take-private deals of the year. Hologic is a medical technology company focused on women's health. November: Abbott to acquire Exact Sciences for $21 billion, a deal projected to expand Abbott's diagnostics business beyond $12 billion annually. December: Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. for $72 billion in one of the largest transactions of the year. This acquisition brings two entertainment giants together, combining Netflix's global streaming service with Warner Bros.' film and television studios.

How 2025's M&A Trends Compare to Prior Years

2025 saw a strong increase in both deal numbers and valuation as compared to 2024. In fact, it was the second highest year on record in terms of deal activity. Megadeals were a defining feature of the year, with transactions greater than $5 billion comprising more than 75% of incremental deal value. Despite an ever-evolving corporate landscape driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the M&A market remains robust.

A Pulse Survey conducted by PwC suggests that 51% of US companies are continuing to pursue deals, a clear indication that transformation remains a top priority for businesses. In fact, some analysts predict that this new era of uncertainty will spark even more deal activity, as innovative technologies act as a catalyst for industry disruption and growth. While new landscapes demand new strategies, companies that can navigate this dynamic environment are likely to secure a competitive advantage.

How Miller Shah LLP Supports Complex Corporate Transactions

At Miller Shah, we know that executing a successful merger or acquisition takes more than capital—it takes strategy, precision, and experienced legal guidance. We provide the start-to-finish counsel necessary to navigate complex negotiations, regulatory hurdles, and structural challenges.

We offer full-service M&A legal support to companies across the globe pursuing growth through M&A, including:

Structuring, negotiation, documentation, and closing of deals;

Due diligence investigations that identify liabilities, risk exposures, and integration opportunities;

Valuation and financing counsel;

Letters of intent and preliminary agreements;

Antitrust, competition, and trade regulation analysis;

Formation of special-purpose entities;

Employee benefits and executive compensation planning; and

Intellectual property transfer and protection strategies.

Miller Shah's Broader Capabilities in Corporate Strategy

In addition to handling high-stakes mergers and acquisitions, Miller Shah provides comprehensive support for corporate transactions and day-to-day business counsel. Whether forming U.S. subsidiaries for international companies, navigating executive compensation plans, or advising on governance issues, our attorneys serve as trusted outside general counsel for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for the U.S. arms of global firms. Our steadfast commitment to our clients, sage legal insight, and ability to work seamlessly across borders and jurisdictions sets us apart.

2025 was an active year for M&A. Companies are using acquisitions to gain tech capabilities, build more resilient supply chains, and expand their presence in key market sectors. With the corporate transaction landscape constantly evolving, having experienced legal partners who can see around corners and anticipate challenges early on is more important than ever.

