Update: California Venture Capital Diversity Reporting Requirements — VCC Portal Now Open

Robert G. Sawyer’s articles from Foley Hoag LLP are most popular:
- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- in United States
Foley Hoag LLP are most popular:
- within Antitrust/Competition Law and Immigration topic(s)
As a follow up to our February 4, 2026 alert on the California's Fair Investment Practices by Venture Capital Companies Law (the "FIPVCC Law") and the upcoming deadlines, the registration portal is now open on the DFPI's website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.