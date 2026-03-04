ARTICLE
4 March 2026

Update: California Venture Capital Diversity Reporting Requirements — VCC Portal Now Open

As a follow up to our February 4, 2026 alert on the California's Fair Investment Practices by Venture Capital Companies Law...
United States California Corporate/Commercial Law
As a follow up to our February 4, 2026 alert on the California's Fair Investment Practices by Venture Capital Companies Law (the "FIPVCC Law") and the upcoming deadlines, the registration portal is now open on the DFPI's website.

