Dechert's 2025 Global Private Equity Practice Highlights

Strong year-over-year gains in buyout and exit values are steadily fueling confidence in private equity's trajectoryover the next 12 months, even amid evolving U.S. trade policies, political stasis in key European markets and a complex geopolitical backdrop.

In 2025, Dechert continued our 40+ year tradition of working in close partnership with our private equity clients to unlock liquidity and maximize investment opportunities around the world. We continued to grow our platform with new talent in major money centers worldwide and advised on public and private transactions in the financial and business services, technology, healthcare, infrastructure and real estate sectors. We also helped private equity clients capitalize on growth strategies such as GP-stakes and consolidation transactions as well as alternative liquidity solutions like GP-led secondaries and continuation vehicles.Highlights from across the private equity ecosystem include:

Numerous transactions, including take-privates, preferred equity investments, controlling stakes and co-investments, for private equity sponsors and other alternative asset managers.

New growth strategies and alternative liquidity solutions, including recapitalizations, refinancings and continuation funds.

Multi-billion dollar, market-first financings for our private credit clients.

Successful fundraisings for private equity clients globally.

