M&A – Our Regional Insights For 2026

In our global M&A report for 2026, ' Hanging out, 'situationships' and going official: it's complicated ', we explored what we saw in M&A in 2025 – from early hesitation to late‑year momentum – and what we expect in the year ahead.

We discussed:

how tariffs and trade tensions are reshaping global M&A strategies;

increased disputes risk in deals caused by regulatory and economic shifts;

AI's impact on M&A deals;

the skillsets needed by dealmakers to get deals done; and

how activists are accelerating restructurings, divestments and deal activity.

We have now launched our Regional Perspectives, where experts from our offices around the world share insights into the dynamics shaping dealmaking in their region, the pressures and opportunities emerging from 2025's trends, and what these mean for 2026.

