19 February 2026

M&A – Our Regional Insights For 2026

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Shaun Lee,Emma Stones,Alan Montgomery
In our global M&A report for 2026, 'Hanging out, 'situationships' and going official: it's complicated', we explored what we saw in M&A in 2025 – from early hesitation to late‑year momentum – and what we expect in the year ahead.

We discussed:

  • how tariffs and trade tensions are reshaping global M&A strategies;
  • increased disputes risk in deals caused by regulatory and economic shifts;
  • AI's impact on M&A deals;
  • the skillsets needed by dealmakers to get deals done; and
  • how activists are accelerating restructurings, divestments and deal activity.

We have now launched our Regional Perspectives, where experts from our offices around the world share insights into the dynamics shaping dealmaking in their region, the pressures and opportunities emerging from 2025's trends, and what these mean for 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Shaun Lee
Emma Stones
Antonia Kirkby
Alan Montgomery
