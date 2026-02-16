Taft's Lyle Wallace Featured On COBRT's A Seat At The Table Podcast

Taft Colorado and Nevada Partner-in-Charge Lyle Wallace was featured on the Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT) podcast A Seat at the Table, where he reflects on his professional journey, his work with Taft, and more.

In the episode, he addresses the rapidly evolving legal landscape that creates uncertainty for businesses, the importance of inclusion and opportunity within the firm, and his community work with local organizations. Listen to the full podcast HERE.

Wallace is a mergers and acquisitions attorney and trusted advisor with more than 25 years of experience counseling clients on some of the most significant business decisions they face.

COBRT is an organization that leverages the knowledge and experience of CEOs and top-level executives from Colorado's leading employers representing academia, business, community, and government. A Seat at the Table, hosted by COBRT president Debbie Brown, is a podcast that invites Colorado business leaders to discuss pertinent issues facing businesses today.

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Sherman & Howard combined with Taft, the first of three mergers in 2025. The firm also added Morris, Manning & Martin (Atlanta and Washington, D.C.) and Mrachek Law (Florida).

