FTC Warns Companies Of Potential Violations Of The Consumer Review Rule (Podcast)

The FTC has begun issuing warning letters to companies that may be violating the new Consumer Review Rule, signaling the agency's intent to enforce the sweeping prohibition on practices that mislead consumers about the ability to leave honest reviews (such as gag clauses, pay-for-delete offers, and review manipulation). These warnings underscore that enforcement is not hypothetical — companies should be actively auditing review, testimonial, and ratings practices across all platforms to ensure compliance before formal actions begin.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.