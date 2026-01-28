ARTICLE
28 January 2026

FTC Warns Companies Of Potential Violations Of The Consumer Review Rule (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
The FTC has begun issuing warning letters to companies that may be violating the new Consumer Review Rule, signaling the agency's intent to enforce the sweeping prohibition on practices...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Gonzalo E. Mon
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

The FTC has begun issuing warning letters to companies that may be violating the new Consumer Review Rule, signaling the agency's intent to enforce the sweeping prohibition on practices that mislead consumers about the ability to leave honest reviews (such as gag clauses, pay-for-delete offers, and review manipulation). These warnings underscore that enforcement is not hypothetical — companies should be actively auditing review, testimonial, and ratings practices across all platforms to ensure compliance before formal actions begin.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More