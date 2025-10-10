ARTICLE
10 October 2025

The Unsung Heroes Of A Successful Exit: Your Advisors (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

Selling a business is never just about numbers on a page, it's about preparation, people, and navigating the unexpected. Mike Mercurio presents a compelling series of conversations with client and former Fireline owner Anna Gavin, as she shares the real story behind her company's sale. From the private moment she first decided to sell, to the surprise challenges of disclosure schedules, and the essential role of trusted advisors, Anna offers a rare, inside look at what the process truly feels like. Whether you're years away from a sale or already planning one, her journey provides invaluable lessons on timing, team, and trust.

In Part 4 of our Selling Your Business series, M&A attorney Mike Mercurio along with client and former Fireline owner, Anna Gavin touch on the critical role that advisors, including financial advisors and Offit Kurman as legal advisors, play throughout the deal process, especially in those intense final weeks leading up to closing. From reviewing contracts and translating legalese into plain English, to offering a safe space for honest questions, Anna reflects on how her legal team became both a guide and sounding board. If you're thinking about selling, this is a reminder that having experts in your corner isn't a luxury, it's a necessity.



