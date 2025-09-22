Introducing The Three DC-Area Companies Selected For Mauloa's Inaugural SMB Accelerator

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Since announcing the first-of-its-kind accelerator program for middle-market companies in May of 2025, private equity firm, Mauloa, has screened scores of businesses in the DC-area. Today, Mauloa is proud to announce the three companies selected for its inaugural SMB Accelerator: Battle Tested Security, Fire & Risk Alliance, and Hallaton Environmental Linings. Upon the program's conclusion this coming December, the winning company will receive an investment offer from Mauloa of at least $10 million.

Mauloa Founding Partner, Andrew Sachs, said, "Thanks to the tremendous support of the Mauloa SMB Accelerator, we're proud to partner with these three companies who are not only strong businesses but great places to work and stalwarts in their respective communities. We look forward to working with them closely during the accelerator, where we'll provide free access to specific areas of expertise, extensive relationships, and possibly strategic capital – all done the 'Mauloa Way' without using debt, taking control, or ever forcing a sale."

Featured Accelerator Companies (listed alphabetically):

Battle Tested Security (Aberdeen, MD) – Veteran owned and operated, a security services leader for live events, like the NFL and Formula 1, staffed predominantly by former members of the armed services.

Fire & Risk Alliance (Rockville, MD) – Specialists in comprehensive fire protection and risk mitigation solutions, blending engineering excellence with strategic expertise to safeguard businesses and save lives.

Hallaton Environmental Linings (Sparks, MD) – Experts in environmentally-friendly lining solutions for critical infrastructure, offering superior durability and performance with a sustainability-first approach.

The Mauloa SMB Accelerator formally kicks off on September 17, 2025 with a launch event hosted by program partner Shulman Rogers. Then, over the ensuing three months, the companies will receive strategic guidance normally reserved for businesses in Mauloa's investment portfolio, including:

Working Capital Empowerment: Leveraging Mauloa's expertise in strengthening balance sheets and optimizing working capital, which helps alleviate cash constraints for growing firms.

Marketing Architecture: A proprietary framework developed by Mauloa Managing Partner Kai Sato to drive both customer and talent acquisition.

Ancillary Benefits: Gain heightened visibility and value-added services like business development, culture-as-a-strategy, and AI tool implementation.

The Mauloa SMB Accelerator concludes December 11, 2025, at which time at least one of the companies will be presented with an investment offer.

Fire & Risk Alliance Founding CEO, Scott Bryant, said, "On behalf of Fire & Risk Alliance, I am deeply honored to share our excitement about joining the Mauloa SMB Accelerator, furthering our simple yet powerful mission: to protect lives and businesses through innovative fire safety solutions. Joining the Accelerator isn't just about our company's growth; it's about surrounding ourselves with visionary thinkers who inspire us to push boundaries, innovate with purpose, and amplify our impact in ways we never thought possible. As a Damascus native and University of Maryland alumnus, this partnership holds special meaning for me beyond business as an avenue to strengthen our local economy and create meaningful job opportunities right here at home."

Typically providing owner liquidity and working capital, Mauloa invests in companies without taking control or using debt, which is uncommon for most PE firms. Mauloa's unique investment approach has allowed it to offer a cost-free accelerator to companies within 100 miles of the Washington DC-area, generating over $20M in annual revenue, and producing over $3M in cash flow.

With offices in Chevy Chase and Potomac, Mauloa has invested in DC-area companies for almost 20 years. Its founding partner, Andrew Sachs, received two degrees from Georgetown University and has been a longtime YPO member in the region. Its chairman is ProShares co-founder Louis Mayberg, an alumnus and benefactor of George Washington University. Given the Accelerator's strong reception from the DC-community, Mauloa plans to continue the program in 2026.

About Mauloa

We are long-term investors who provide owner liquidity and working capital to family-owned businesses to accelerate growth. We invest $10-30 million for 30-40% of your middle-market company without using debt, ruining your culture, or ever forcing you to sell. Instead, we all receive regular cash distributions from profits, which keeps everyone's interests ENDLESSLY aligned. Qualified companies must do over $20M in revenue, generate at least $3M in cash flow (not EBITDA), and be led by people that we "like, trust, and admire." Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa, which means "endless" in Hawaiian, has deployed over $200M and partnered with more than 20 companies, mostly in business services.

