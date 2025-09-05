Before Spreadsheets Run The Show: Consider An Enterprise Planning Platform

Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinions on current topics, business trends, and industry news.

Let's face it—your current budgeting and forecasting process involves more tabs than a 2003 Internet Explorer window. Somewhere between "Q4 Forecast Final FINAL v7" and "Do Not Touch_Budget Draft (35)," it becomes clear: your spreadsheets are silently judging you.

Enter: Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). It's like therapy for your financial processes—structured, automated, and unlikely to ghost you the night before the board meeting.

EPM isn't just for large enterprises with armies of analysts and CFOs who drink espresso like it's oxygen. It's for any organization tired of living in Excel purgatory, manually consolidating 27 files only to find someone forgot to "enable macros."

Why do you need EPM? Because speed, accuracy, and insight matter—and winging it with formulas from 2018 is not a long-term strategy.

FiveTech-Forward Tips to Escape Spreadsheet Chaos:

(1) Centralize your data.

One version of the truth beats 12 slightly different ones, helping Finance lead and succeed.

(2) Automate the boring stuff.

Let EPM tools handle roll-ups, consolidations, and late-night panic adjustments.

(3) Align planning with strategy.

Your forecasts should be forward-looking, not just fancy replays of last quarter's regrets.

(4) Take an Integrated Approach to Business Planning.

Socialize and bring along your friends from Accounting, Sales, Ops, and the warehouse to drive meaningful business plans and objectives.

(5) Create Value.

Remember that tech-enabled processes help increase enterprise value because a buyer will always pay more for a well-oiled machine than a pet project that still seems like a garage-based hobby.

In short: stop duct-taping your financial future together.

EPM is here to turn your budget season from a haunted spreadsheet graveyard into a strategic growth engine. Bonus: with the right technology in place, there will be no more "accidentally deleting cell B49" and ruining everyone's week.

By implementing an EPM solution, you'll enable your team to move beyond spreadsheets. (And your team will thank you for it!)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.