Public Cloud Migration For A Legacy Enterprise Application

Migration to the public could offers significant opportunities for scalability, cost optimization, and operational resilience.

However, organizations often underestimate the complexities involved, particularly when transitioning deeply integrated, business-critical systems with intricate workloads, resulting in a high failure rate for cloud initiatives. A crucial initial step in this process is choosing the right cloud deployment model, based on the specific characteristics of workloads, compliance requirements, and strategic objectives. Each model provides unique benefits and trade-offs in control, scalability, and cost.

CLOUD ADOPTION MODELS

Choosing the right deployment model is a foundational decision that shapes the entire transformation journey.

On-Prem: Ideal for workloads with strict compliance, low-latency, or specialized hardware needs.

Public Cloud: Best for scalability, innovation, and cost flexibility, especially for greenfield or variable workloads.

Hybrid Cloud: Suitable for organizations bridging legacy systems with cloud services or requiring data locality.

Multi-Cloud: Enables resilience, avoids vendor lock-in, and allows use of best-of-breed services across providers.

CLOUD MIGRATION CONSIDERATIONS

Cloud Migration Cost Considerations

HOW A&M CAN HELP

A new white paper from A&M's Digital Technology Services experts presents a tested, phased approach to cloud migration, offering business leaders valuable insights into structuring transformation programs that reduce risk, accelerate value, and drive long-term sustainability. As enterprises move beyond simpler workloads, our comprehensive framework helps guide the successful adoption of public cloud for complex, business-critical systems.

Originally published 18 August 2025.

