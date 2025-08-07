What Is An LLC Operating Agreement? Essential Legal Doc For Your Startup | Phil Crowley (Video)

Starting a Limited Liability Company (LLC)? One of the most crucial documents you'll encounter is the Operating Agreement. But what exactly is it, and why is it so vital for your business?

In this informative video, Phil Crowley, founder of Crowley Law LLC and a corporate lawyer with extensive experience advising startups, explains the ins and outs of LLC Operating Agreements. He defines it as the set of provisions that dictate how your LLC is governed – essentially, the "rules of the road" for your company.

Phil discusses the common management structures for LLCs:

Managed by an outside manager

Managed by a managing member

Managed by all members

He emphasizes that a well-drafted operating agreement is essential to clearly outline the rights, responsibilities, and duties of everyone involved, especially concerning voting rights on significant company matters.

Why is a carefully considered operating agreement so important? Phil shares a cautionary tale of a client who used a generic template found online, a decision that nearly cost him his $50,000 investment. This highlights the significant risks of not having a tailored agreement that reflects your specific business structure and the understanding among members.

Key takeaways from this video include:

Definition and purpose of an LLC Operating Agreement.

Different LLC management structures and how they impact governance.

The importance of defining member rights, responsibilities, duties, and voting procedures.

The potential pitfalls and dangers of using generic online templates for your operating agreement.

The critical need to discuss and formalize your operating agreement with legal counsel before finalizing it.

Don't leave the governance of your LLC to chance or rely on ill-fitting templates. Understanding and implementing a proper operating agreement is a foundational step in protecting your investment and ensuring the smooth operation of your business.

If you're an entrepreneur or founder forming an LLC, especially in the life sciences, technology, or biotech sectors, this guidance is for you.

