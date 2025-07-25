ARTICLE
Legal Basics For Startups: A Practical Series For Founders

Early in a startup's life, overlooking key legal details can have profound consequences for founders. In this series, an experienced business attorney outlines vital steps for founders to consider in the early stages of a startup.

Review these articles for legal solutions that help founders ensure their startup is positioned for growth, investment, and success.

Avoiding Common Legal Pitfalls for Startups: Lessons from the Trenches

Review this checklist to avoid five of the most common legal mistakes startup founders make.

Coming July 29

The Founder's Equity Dilemma: Vesting, Dead Equity, and Cap Table Health

Get the early equity decisions right to set the table for scalable success.

Coming August 5

Convertible Notes and SAFEs: Fast Money, Hidden Costs

Explore the opportunities and risks of these flexible agreements that do not require setting a price per share.

Coming August 12

Picking the Right Legal Structure for Your Startup: LLC, C-Corp, or Something Else?

Consider the most common startup structures and the trade-offs related to long-term growth.

Coming August 19

Is Your IP Protected? A Startup Guide to Trademarks, Patents, and Trade Secrets

Know who owns your startup's valuable intellectual property—and explore practical ways to protect it.

Coming August 26

Term Sheets Decoded: What Founders Should Know Before Raising a Series A

Understand what founders need to know before starting seed round funding.

