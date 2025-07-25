Legal Basics For Startups: A Practical Series For Founders

Early in a startup's life, overlooking key legal details can have profound consequences for founders. In this series, an experienced business attorney outlines vital steps for founders to consider in the early stages of a startup.
Review these articles for legal solutions that help founders ensure their startup is positioned for growth, investment, and success.
Avoiding Common Legal Pitfalls for Startups: Lessons from the Trenches
Review this checklist to avoid five of the most common legal mistakes startup founders make.
Coming July 29
The Founder's Equity Dilemma: Vesting, Dead Equity, and Cap Table Health
Get the early equity decisions right to set the table for scalable success.
Coming August 5
Convertible Notes and SAFEs: Fast Money, Hidden Costs
Explore the opportunities and risks of these flexible agreements that do not require setting a price per share.
Coming August 12
Picking the Right Legal Structure for Your Startup: LLC, C-Corp, or Something Else?
Consider the most common startup structures and the trade-offs related to long-term growth.
Coming August 19
Is Your IP Protected? A Startup Guide to Trademarks, Patents, and Trade Secrets
Know who owns your startup's valuable intellectual property—and explore practical ways to protect it.
Coming August 26
Term Sheets Decoded: What Founders Should Know Before Raising a Series A
Understand what founders need to know before starting seed round funding.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.