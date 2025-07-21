ARTICLE
21 July 2025

French Insider Episode 40: Bringing "Experience Gifting" To The U.S.: The Story Of Giftory With COO And Founding Team Member, Agathe Benoit (Podcast)

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Karl Buhler
In this episode of French Insider, Agathe Benoit, Chief Operating Officer and founding team member of Giftory, joins Sheppard Mullin attorneys Karl Buhler and Inès Briand to discuss the company's business model and the challenges of launching the "experience gifting" concept in the United States.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

  • What is Giftory, what are its core offerings, and where does it operate?
  • What motivated the company to expand into the corporate gifting and B2B market?
  • What challenges have been faced in bringing the experience gifting concept to the U.S.?
  • Given the concept of experience gifting is relatively unfamiliar in the U.S., how did you initially connect with providers, engage customers, and assemble a team?
  • Does Giftory offer the same experiences across all locations, or do offerings vary by city and state?
  • What criteria does the company use when deciding to partner with a provider?
  • How does Giftory ensure a premium experience for both the gift giver and the recipient?
  • What are the advantages of purchasing through Giftory, rather than directly from the provider?
  • What key achievements and challenges stand out in the process of building and expanding the business?
  • What advice would you offer others looking to launch a business in the United States?

