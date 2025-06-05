Thad McBride Outlines How International Companies Should Navigate Supply Chain Scrutiny

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Thad McBride co-authored an article with Natasha Buchler, head of ESG at Aperio Intelligence, to provide advice for companies on how to protect themselves from supply chain disruption and compliance challenges.

Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Thad McBride co-authored an article with Natasha Buchler, head of ESG at Aperio Intelligence, to provide advice for companies on how to protect themselves from supply chain disruption and compliance challenges.

Many countries maintain sanctions and import restrictions related to slave labor, corruption and other human rights violations. Thad and Natasha examined a brief history of these restrictions and outline best practices for efficient and compliant supply chains in order to comply with laws such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the EU Forced Labor Ban, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the UK Bribery Act.

"By implementing an effective compliance program, engaging in robust supply chain mapping, developing a culture of compliance, and taking a proactive approach to legal requirements, a company can adequately safeguard its reputation and avoid substantial disruption to its business," advised the authors.

The full article, " Navigating Supply Chain Due Diligence: What You Need to Know," was published by Supply & Demand Chain Executive on May 30 and is available online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.